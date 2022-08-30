3 arrested in fatal shooting of community leader

Denver Police are working to identify a fourth suspect who has not yet been arrested.

DENVER — Three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a community leader in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood last month, police said on Tuesday.

Ma Kaing, a board member of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, was shot and killed by a stray bullet in the 1300 block of N. Xenia St. on July 15.

Denver Police said Tuesday that they arrested three suspects and were working to identify a fourth suspect who is not yet in custody. Police are holding a briefing at 2:30 p.m. to provide additional details about the arrests.

A reward of $10,000 was offered for information in the killing of the 47-year-old mother who was killed by a stray bullet just outside her home. She came to Denver as a refugee from Burma more than a decade ago.

Kaing's son had been helping her at her restaurant, and when they got home and were unloading the car, he said she was shot by a bullet that came from New Freedom Park across the street.

The shooting also raised questions about 911 response times in Denver with some witnesses complaining about how long it took to get help.

