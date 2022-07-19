Woman killed in shooting in Denver

Ma Kaing, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 1300 block of Xenia Street, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Friday night.

Officers responded around 11:39 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. That's located a few blocks south of the street's intersection with East Colfax Avenue.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Ma Kaing, was produced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the shooting, according to DPD.

Police did not release any details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

