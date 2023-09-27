Reward increased for information about double homicide

The double homicide happened in April near West 38th Avenue and North Raleigh Street in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has announced an increase for a double homicide from back in April.

The reward for information about the homicide has been increased to $35,600, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

On April 24, 2023, Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales were killed near North Raleigh Street and West 38th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Both were employees at American Elm, the restaurant where the homicides happened, according to a GoFundMe set up for the victims' families.

>Video above is a 9NEWS report from April 24, 2023, of the double homicide near West 38th Avenue and North Raleigh Street.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said robbery "appeared to be the motive" In the homicides.

Police said around 12:20 p.m. on April 24, officers were called to investigate a report of two people unresponsive inside the restaurant on West 38th Avenue between Tennyson Street and Perry Street.

"The American Elm team is completely devastated by the tragic event earlier today at our restaurant," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "At this time, we are focused on providing our staff mental health support and will be closed for the rest of the week. Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and loved ones."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.