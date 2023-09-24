Littleton Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Police are looking for a 2016-2021 white Jeep Grand Cherokee after the crash near the intersection of Bowels Avenue and Sante Fe Drive that killed a man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton Police are looking for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that killed a man Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened just after 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Bowels Avenue and Sante Fe Drive.

The driver was going east on Bowels when he hit and killed a man who was 40 to 50-years-old.

Officers are looking for a white 2016 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-794-1551.

The Littleton Police department is on scene of a significant traffic collision on Bowles Ave. near Santa Fe. Please use alternate routes. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/GBSIOJ2I2j — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) September 24, 2023

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.