1 dead in shooting in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting early Monday in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The victim was shot in the 19600 block of East 42nd Avenue, according to DPD. That's in a residential area east of Tower Road and south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased, police said.

DPD hasn't released more information on the victim, whether there was a suspect in custody or on the circumstances of the shooting.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim after notification of next of kin.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

