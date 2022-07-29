Victim dies after shooting in east Denver

A man was found shot Thursday night near East 10th Avenue and Ivanhoe Street, according to police.

DENVER — A man died after he was found shot Thursday night in the Hale neighborhood in east Denver, according to police.

Denver Police Department (DPD) officers responded to a call at 8:37 p.m. in the 5700 block of East 10th Avenue, which is near the intersection with Ivanhoe Street.

A man was found with a gunshot wound. DPD said on Friday morning that the victim had died.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim after notification of next-of-kin.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, and no suspect was in custody, DPD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

