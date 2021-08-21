Man found stabbed to death, Denver police investigating

The victim's body was found early Saturday on Albrook Drive near Peoria Street, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal stabbing early Saturday in the Montbello neighborhood.

According to police, the body of the victim was found about 3 a.m. in the 12200 block of Albrook Drive, near Peoria Street.

DPD said it appeared the man was stabbed, and the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name and cause of death, DPD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

