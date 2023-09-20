Denver Police looking for hit-and-run vehicle

Police issued a Medina Alert for a red 2008 Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate JQE-032.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has issued a Medina Alert and is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Tuesday night.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the crash happened at about 10:22 p.m. near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Yale Avenue.

Anyone who has seen the truck or has any information about the crash is asked to call 911 or DPD at 720-913-2000.

MEDINA ALERTS

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

