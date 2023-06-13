Denver Police looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for a white Acura sedan with Colorado license plate CFH C16 in relation to the crash.

DENVER — A Medina Alert was issued after a hit-and-run crash late Monday night in Denver that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

According to the alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, someone driving a stolen 2004 white Acura TL 4 door sedan hit the pedestrian near 4th Avenue and North Broadway Street just after 9: 30 p.m. The vehicle has Colorado license plate number CFH C16.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Denver Police said the vehicle, which was reported stolen on June 11, was last headed southbound on Broadway. It likely has damage to the front passenger side area of the vehicle, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows anything about the crash should call 911 or DPD at 720-9103-2012.

MEDINA ALERTS

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

> More information about Medina Alerts can be found here.

