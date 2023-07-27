Officer seen in video body slamming man now charged with assault

Denver Officer Adam Glasby, who was off duty, is seen in video picking up Elijah Smith and throwing him the ground.

DENVER — A Denver Police officer who was seen in a video picking up and slamming a man to the ground knocking him unconscious in July has now been charged with second-degree assault, which is a class four felony.

The victim, Elijah Smith, regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital by friends where it was determined that he multiple serious injuries to include a traumatic brain injury and nerve damage, an arrest affidavit says.

Officer Adam Glasby, 39, is charged in relation to the incident on July 12 while when he and another officer were working an off-duty assignment at Hayter’s & Co. bar at 1920 Blake St. in Denver.

This was the same night of the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship and large crowds of people gathered to celebrate in downtown.

Glasby and the other officer witnessed a group of men fighting outside the bar. According to prosecutors, Glasby pulled one of the men, identified as Smith, away from the other and, in doing so, body slammed Smith to the pavement leaving him unconscious. Glasby stayed with Smith and attempted to render aid, afterward, according to the DA's office.

Glasby, however, did not call for an ambulance and did not report the incident until the next morning, according to the affidavit. He also said his body worn camera had fallen off his uniform and as a result there was no footage of the incident.

A HALO camera, however, did capture the incident, the affidavit says. It shows Smith running toward a person and throwing a punch. He then steps back and Glasby is seen in the video picking him up and throwing him to the ground.

Smith admitted that he did punch another person, but said he did so in an effort to assist a friend who was involved in an altercation.

Due to the ongoing legal process, DPD said it would not comment on the charges. A spokesperson said an Internal Affairs investigation was underway prior to Glasby being charged and that Glasby had been placed in a non-patrol assignment.

As a result of the felony charge against him, Glasby is now suspended without pay pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.