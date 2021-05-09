Denver officer shot in the leg; suspect still at large

DPD said there is a large police presence in the 4400 block of North Alcott Street as officers search for the suspect.

DENVER — A police officer has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg late Saturday night in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, police are searching for a suspect related to an officer-involved shooting in the 4400 block of North Alcott Street.

DPD said this is an active investigation and there is a strong police in that area.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

