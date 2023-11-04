Police to give update on man who disappeared from Lakewood bar in April, found dead in Saguache County

9NEWS will livestream the Denver Police conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department will give an update Tuesday on the case of James Montoya, 26, who was last seen alive at a Lakewood bar in April.

Police have identified a suspect, Jesus Arvizo, 33, and are asking for help to find him. They will give more information at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On April 2, family members of Montoya reported him missing. Investigators determined he was last seen leaving a bar in Lakewood at 2:30 a.m. April 2. Due to information obtained in the case, DPD was assigned the case and determined that Montoya was killed in Denver, police said in a news release.

In July, human remains were found in Saguache County that were later found to be Montoya’s.

On Tuesday, Denver Police asked for the public's help in finding Arvizo, who is wanted for first-degree murder. Arvizo lives in Denver but is believed to be in the Alamosa area, police said.

Denver Police investigators ask anyone with information on this case and/or Arvizo’s whereabouts to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), where they can remain anonymous. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is attached.

According to Montoya's girlfriend, Lorena Salazar, with whom he lived, on Montoya went by himself April 1 to the Hangar 101 Bar in Lakewood to play pool and hang out, as he often did.

Salazar said Montoya left the bar around 2 a.m. Sunday, and about 30 minutes later, he posted a Snapchat picture of a car in front of a house near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue in Denver. That was the last time anyone had heard from Montoya, Salazar said.

