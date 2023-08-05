Police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect in Denver

DPD said it happened in the 2300 block of West Cedar Avenue Saturday night.

DENVER — Police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect in Denver Saturday night.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a domestic violence report in the 2300 block of West Cedar Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's near West Bar Val Wood Park in the Valverde neighborhood.

DPD said when they arrived, they saw a man throw a woman in a wheelchair to the ground and assault a 14-year-old child.

Police said the suspect approached officers in an aggressive manner and kept going when they commanded him to stop. One officer used his Taser, according to police, but it didn't work. Police said another officer shot the man, who later died at the hospital.

DPD said an ambulance was called for the woman, but she ended up not needing to go to the hospital.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

