Police investigate shooting involving officers in Westminster

The shooting happened in the area of 88th Avenue and Lamar Drive.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Law enforcement is investigating a shooting involving officers in Westminster Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of 88th Avenue and Lamar Drive. The Westminster Police Department said 88th Avenue is closed between Pierce Street and Lamar Drive due to the investigation.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The Arvada Police Department is assisting with the investigation, which is being led by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Arvada PD said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.