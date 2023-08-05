Officer shoots suspect wanted on multiple arrest warrants in Northglenn

Northglenn Police said the suspect is expected to survive after the shooting in the area of Fowler Drive and Humboldt Street early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn Police said an officer shot a suspect wanted on multiple warrants early Saturday morning.

Officers responded just before midnight for a report of an unwanted party in the area of Fowler Drive and Humboldt Street.

The suspect, who was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was armed with a gun, according to police.

One officer fired at the suspect, who was hit. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not identify the suspect or share any other details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, citing an active investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

The officer is being placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice when an officer is involved in a critical incident, police said.

More stories from Northglenn:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.