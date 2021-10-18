5 teens stab rideshare driver, say police

Denver Police said a man driving a rideshare was stabbed by five teens after he denied the group a ride. The driver is expected to survive.

DENVER — A man driving a rideshare was stabbed by five teens early Monday morning, after he denied the group a ride because he didn't have enough room to fit them all in his car, said Denver Police (DPD).

At 12:41 a.m., DPD officers responded to the 2100 block of S. Broadway Street after a report came in about a rideshare driver being stabbed.

Police said the rideshare driver had just completed a fare in the area when he was approached by five teens asking for a ride. When the driver told them he could not fit them all in his car, an argument broke out between the man and the teens, according to police.

The dispute turned physical, and the driver sustained several stab wounds, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, said police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

