Denver school employee arrested, accused of possessing gun on school grounds

The weapon was found after the teacher met with a student who had previously said he had a gun, according to an arrest affidavit.

DENVER — A paraprofessional at Bruce Randolph School is facing a criminal charge after he was found with a gun on the school campus, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dante Quint, 26, is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds in connection with the Feb. 28 incident at the school on Steele Street in north Denver. Denver Public Schools said Quint is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

According to a Denver Police arrest affidavit, around 10:24 a.m. that day, officers were called to the school on a report of a 15-year-old student who was suspected to be armed with a gun.

The student had told someone at the school that he had a gun and had it "wrapped," indicating he had it concealed on him, the affidavit says. When the person tried to search the student, he pulled away and ran, the affidavit says. The person then called the police.

By the time the student was found again, "he had access to many places throughout the school and different people," the affidavit says. The student was searched and no weapon was found.

The school was put on lockdown and searched using gun and bomb detection K9s. No weapons were found, police said, and the school was released back to normal operations.

Around 1:17 p.m. that afternoon, according to the affidavit, police were called to the school again on a report of a gun being recovered and a staff member being detained.

According to the affidavit, someone at the school had checked surveillance cameras and saw that within a few minutes after the student had run from the search, he had gone into a classroom, where he was seen meeting with Quint.

The affidavit says Quint and the student "are known to staff to have a close relationship with each other."

Quint was searched and found to have a loaded .45 caliber handgun inside his backpack, according to the affidavit. After the gun was found, Quint said "That's mine" and pointed to his chest, the affidavit says. He then said he "must have left it in there" and that it was his fault, he was sorry, and he should have checked his bag, according to the affidavit.

Quint was arrested March 3 and was released the next day on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records. His next court appearance is set for May 1.

