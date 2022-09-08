Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested

Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department on a domestic violence-related second-degree assault charge, the sheriff department said.

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday.

Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said.

The department immediately put Parker on investigatory leave, they said. The Office of the Independent Monitor has been notified and the Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation.

Parker became a deputy sheriff in 2019 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center, the department said.

