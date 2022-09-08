x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested

Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department on a domestic violence-related second-degree assault charge, the sheriff department said.

More Videos

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday.

Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said.

The department immediately put Parker on investigatory leave, they said. The Office of the Independent Monitor has been notified and the Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation. 

Parker became a deputy sheriff in 2019 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center, the department said. 

RELATED: Denver detective's handling of domestic violence report under investigation in wake of murder

RELATED: Man sues Boulder deputies caught on video kicking, punching him in jail

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 


Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out