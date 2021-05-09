2 shot south of downtown Denver, suspect arrested

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near East 11th Avenue and North Broadway.

DENVER — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting that occurred near a busy intersection south of downtown Denver Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) first tweeted about the shooting near East 11th Avenue and North Broadway just after 4:20 p.m.

An arrest has been made in the incident, DPD said, but no information has been released about a potential motive or if there are additional suspects.

The conditions of the two victims were not immediately available. DPD did not release their ages, but said they are both male.

The suspect has also not been identified.

DPD told drivers to avoid the area of the shooting during their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

