1 injured in shooting involving Denver officer off South Federal Boulevard

DPD could not provide details about injuries or what led up to the shooting.

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting involving a Denver officer near South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue in Denver's Harvey Park neighborhood.

That person's condition was not available as of this writing. In a tweet, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said no officers were injured during the incident, which happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

No details were available about what led up to the shooting.

DPD said it would post updates on Twitter.

Federal is closed in both directions at Harvard due to the police activity.

This is the second shooting involving Denver police in less than a week. Last Friday, investigators said nine officers fired their guns at a suspect accused of shooting at multiple people, carjacking a vehicle and leading law enforcement on a pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more details as they become available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.