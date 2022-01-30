Man shot to death in Denver

Police said the shooting happened in the 5700 block of north Danube Street on Saturday night.

DENVER — One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on North Danube Street in Denver on Saturday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said they were called to the 5700 block of Danube Street in reference to a shooting. When police arrived they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries but later died, according to DPD.

Police believe two men related to the incident, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

DPD is investigating this shooting as a homicide and is asking anyone with additional information in the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police did not say if they made an arrest in the case or give out any potential suspect information.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

