Aurora police investigating two shootings Sunday morning

Police said a man died and a 17-year-old girl is expected to be OK after two separate shootings in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man dead and a 17-year-old girl injured in Aurora on Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Around 1:59 a.m. APD tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of South Halifax Street. Police said they found a 17-year-old girl who was shot. The police department said they did not have any suspect information.

APD said the girl suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Police are investigating the incident and have not released what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

APD tweeted about a second shooting around 5:44 a.m. Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Dallas Street. According to police, a man was shot to death.

Investigators believe the man was gathering at a home on Dallas Street when shots were fired.

Police said no arrests have been made and the suspect is still at large.

