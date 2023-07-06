Former deputy pleads guilty after girlfriend's leg broken during argument

Ernest Parker was initially placed on leave and was terminated from the Denver Sheriff Department in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo — A former Denver Sheriff Department deputy who was arrested after his girlfriend's leg was broken during an argument at her Aurora home pleaded guilty on Thursday in Arapahoe County District Court.

Ernest Parker was arrested by Aurora Police (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault and criminal mischief for damaged property related to an incident on Sept. 7.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and trespassing. As a result of the plea, all other counts were dismissed.

Parker was granted a deferred sentence, which means if he complies with all of the conditions through his 18 months of probation he'll avoid time behind bars.

The woman was at her home with another person when Parker knocked on her door and wanted to come inside to talk, an arrest affidavit says. She said that she and Parker had been dating for about two years.

She said she waited for Parker to leave and said her guest wanted to move his vehicle, which was parked in her driveway in front of the garage. She reported that she opened the garage door to make sure that Parker had left.

As she closed the door, she said she saw Parker run toward it as it was closing, the affidavit says. He used his hands to hold the door open, which resulted in the door being stuck open, according to the victim.

She stated that Parker entered the garage and they began to argue. At one point they moved to the home's sunroom where the arguing continued, the affidavit says. In that room, the victim said Parker pushed her with his hands onto a chair.

The victim said they went back to the garage where Parker pushed her with his hands down to the ground. At that point, the victim said, Parker left out the open garage door and she crawled back into her home from the garage.

She said she let her guest know she was injured and he took her to the hospital, where it was determined that she had a fracture to her left leg.

In a statement to police, Parker admitted that he had pushed his girlfriend onto a chair and said he "pushed her in chest area with both hands" and said she "sat on the ground." While on the ground, she began "screaming for help," Parker said.

During the argument, Parker said, his girlfriend slapped him in the face, causing a minor cut to his lip.

Parker was initially placed on leave and was terminated from the Denver Sheriff Department in March.