Deputy involved in shooting in Conifer, sheriff's office says

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened near Callae Drive and Piano Meadows Drive, which is on the south side of Conifer.

CONIFER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said at least one deputy was involved in a shooting in Conifer Wednesday afternoon.

There's no word on the condition of the person who was shot. The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Roads in the area are closed due to the investigation.

The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will lead the investigation into the shooting.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

