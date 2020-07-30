DNA from clothing helped police ID suspect accused of assaulting Target employees

Teandre King faces three counts of felony assault in connection with the March 23 robbery at the Edgewater Target store.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The man who is suspected of assaulting several Target employees during a robbery in Edgewater in March has been identified but is not yet in custody, according to the Edgewater Police Department (EPD).

In April, police released security camera images of the suspect who was wanted in connection with the March 23 incident at the store located at West 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

At about 4 p.m that afternoon, the man was confronted by a loss prevention officer for shoplifting, EPD said.

The man then stole the loss prevention officer's cell phone and tried to walk out with it, according to police.

EPD said store employees met the suspect at the exit, and as he approached the door, he threw the phone on the ground and assaulted multiple employees before taking off on foot.

After failing to identify the man using security camera images, police had DNA from clothing left at the crime scene tested and were able to identify Teandre King as the suspect after uploading the DNA sample to a database.

An arrest warrant has been issued for King. He faces three felony assault charges, one count of robbery, one count of theft, and one count of criminal mischief.

If you know where King is you're asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Tips can also be submitted online at visiting the Crime Stoppers website.