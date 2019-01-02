DENVER — A man and a woman were shot Friday afternoon by a federal agent who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Denver’s Valverde neighborhood, Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman said.

Just after 3 p.m., U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of a federal task force, were attempting to contact a man in the 200 block of South Canosa Court - near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue - who was wanted on a federal arrest warrant for a probation violation.

When agents located the man inside a vehicle, Schepman said at least one member of the task force fired shots into the vehicle, striking the man and a woman who was driving the vehicle.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No law enforcement officials were injured

Schepman was unable to elaborate on what prompted the agent to fire shots. It’s also unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Schepman said no Denver police officers were involved, but that the investigation will be handled by DPD because the shooting occurred in Denver.

Roads in the area are expected be blocked off for hours as police process the scene and interview witnesses. Nearby residents are asked to avoid the area.

