Man found guilty of hitting 10-year-old girl with SUV

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found a man guilty last week of several counts stemming from an incident in November when he drove his SUV onto a sidewalk near a school and hit a 10-year-old girl.
Jose Morales-Reyes was found guilty on Friday of:
- Reckless vehicular assault causing serious injuries
- Driving while impaired
- Reckless driving
- Leaving a scene of serious bodily injuries
He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 30 in Jefferson County court.
Morales-Reyes was driving on West 58th Avenue near Dover Street, near Arvada K-8, on Nov. 8 when he went off the roadway, onto the sidewalk and struck a child, according to the Arvada Police Department.
The SUV continued east and returned to the scene several minutes later, police said, who added that they believed Morale-Reyes was drunk or high.
The girl suffered two fractured legs, a broken wrist, a concussion and lacerations, and spent a week in the hospital. In December, she spoke to 9NEWS about the incident and said, "I think that he shouldn't have been driving. I just want to walk."
