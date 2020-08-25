x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Man found guilty of hitting 10-year-old girl with SUV

A jury convicted Jose Morales-Reyes of several counts in the Nov. 8 incident when he drove onto a sidewalk and hit a girl near an Arvada school.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found a man guilty last week of several counts stemming from an incident in November when he drove his SUV onto a sidewalk near a school and hit a 10-year-old girl.

Jose Morales-Reyes was found guilty on Friday of:

  • Reckless vehicular assault causing serious injuries
  • Driving while impaired
  • Reckless driving
  • Leaving a scene of serious bodily injuries

He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 30 in Jefferson County court.

> Video above: Sky9 video from the incident on Nov. 8, 2019.

Morales-Reyes was driving on West 58th Avenue near Dover Street, near Arvada K-8, on Nov. 8 when he went off the roadway, onto the sidewalk and struck a child, according to the Arvada Police Department.

The SUV continued east and returned to the scene several minutes later, police said, who added that they believed Morale-Reyes was drunk or high.

The girl suffered two fractured legs, a broken wrist, a concussion and lacerations, and spent a week in the hospital. In December, she spoke to 9NEWS about the incident and said, "I think that he shouldn't have been driving. I just want to walk." 

RELATED: 'I just want to walk': 10-year-old girl says the driver that hit her shouldn't have been behind the wheel

RELATED: Police: Driver goes off road, strikes 10-year-old girl on sidewalk

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS 