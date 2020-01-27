DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) distributed a photo Monday of a man investigators believe stole three steel drums from the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, the theft occurred just after 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 8.

The Newman Performing Arts Center is located at 2344 E. Iliff Ave. – just south of the intersection of Iliff and South University Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the location of the steel drums is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Information that leads to an arrest could come with an award up to $2,000.

