EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team seized cash, a truck and more than 2.3 kilograms of cocaine from a trailer home Friday in Edwards.

The seizure happened at the Eagle River Village Mobile Home Park at 32700 Highway 6, according to a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. The cocaine taken from the trailer was worth more than $60,000.

RELATED: Two men arrested after police seize fentanyl brick, heroin, cocaine from Denver home

RELATED: What a recent fentanyl seizure says about drug trafficking in Colorado

The suspect, who was not identified by name, was booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility on charges of possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and criminal impersonation.

According to the release, he was previously wanted for failure to comply with a warrant.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS