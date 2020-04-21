ERIE, Colo. — Erie police are attempting to make contact with a person who is barricaded inside a home, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.

It's happening near the 2200 block of Linden Place in Erie. That's near Mountain View Boulevard, north of Baseline Road in the Vista Ridge neighborhood.

It started around 5 p.m., according to the post.

At some point, police said a shot was fired into an armored vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

At around 9:30 p.m., police said they entered the home with robots and SWAT officers deployed gas and flashbangs inside the home.

Police said the robots are searching the home.

It's not clear what crime the person in the home is wanted for or why police are attempting to contact him or her. That person has also not been identified.

Erie police said an emergency notification was sent to several addresses nearby and that those who live in nearby homes are being asked to shelter in place.

Police said there is not an immediate threat to public safety.

