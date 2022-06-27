Evans man faces felony child sex charges

Christopher Skyberg, 38, faces multiple felony charges and investigators believe there may be more victims, the sheriff's office said.

EVANS, Colorado — An Evans man was arrested on multiple child sex charges, and investigators believe there may be more victims, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Christopher James Skyberg, 38, was taken into custody last week following a two-month investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation began in late April, when deputies were contacted by the parent of a 15-year-old girl about a suspicious man who was contacting her daughter via email and asked to meet her for sexual purposes, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators identified Skyberg as the suspect and learned he had been communicating with the girl via email and text messages, the sheriff's office said.



The mother gave the girl's cellphone to investigators, who continued to communicate with Skyberg while posing as the 15-year-old girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Skyberg wrote in texts to the investigator posing as the girl that he wanted to have sex with her and knew that she was underage, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators arranged a meeting with Skyberg at a Windsor hotel on Thursday, where he was taken into custody on suspicion of the following charges:

Internet luring of a child

Enticement of a child

Unlawful sexual contact of a child

Sexual exploration of a child

Internet sexual exploitation of a child

Criminal attempt - sexual assault on a child

Skyberg's bond was set at $175,000.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-498-5154.

Anyone with information about the suspect can also call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Larimer County Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Larimer Country Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

