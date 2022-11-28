Woman found fatally shot near intersection in Aurora

The woman's body was found early Monday morning in the area of Sable Boulevard and Smith Road.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department was investigating after a woman was found shot and killed on Monday morning.

The woman's body was found at 6:11 a.m. on the ground near the intersection of Sable Boulevard and Smith Road, according to police.

The woman had an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Her identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made, Aurora Police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours Monday morning as detectives collected evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Knight at 303-739-6982 or Detective Graw at 303-739-6213. Investigators were interested in talking to anyone in the area of Smith Road and Sable Boulevard between 4 and 6 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.