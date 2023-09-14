'A big-hearted soul' | Father remembers son killed on South Platte River bike path

Jeremy Hutcheson was found shot to death along the South Platte River bike path near West Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person they believe is responsible for two deadly shootings on the same popular bike path. The incidents happened Sept. 6 and Sept. 9 along the South Platte River trail.

The first victim, 31-year-old Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, was found shot to death just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 near the South Platte River bike path under Interstate 70 near 45th Avenue and Washington Street, Denver Police (DPD) said.

Three days later, just after midnight on Sept. 9, 43-year-old Jeremy Hutcheson was found shot to death, also along the South Platte River bike path near West Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive, police said.

Investigators said early evidence leads them to believe the killings are related, but a Denver Police spokesperson said they couldn't release any further details for fear of compromising the investigation.

"If they saw something, say something, not just this crime, that poor lady’s family is going through the same thing. People need to speak up," said Jay Hutcheson, Jeremy Hutcheson's father.

Jay said he last spoke to his son about a month ago. His son's mother called him and shared the news of his death.

"It was so surreal, you don’t even know what to do and when you’re 14 hundred miles away, you really don’t know what to do," Jay said from his home in Kentucky. "People don't realize it could happen to you just like it happened to me, somebody senselessly killed my son."

Jay said his son lived his life on two wheels. He was a Dad to two kids and a brother that always knew how to make his siblings laugh. He said his purpose in life was to help others.

"Jeremy's whole life he would defend everybody, that was his purpose in life. He would defend the helpless or anybody that needed defending he would come to their rescue," he added. "He’s going to be missed by everybody."

Police said both victims appear to have been experiencing homelessness, but Jay said that for his son, that was not the case.

"I need to make it perfectly clear that he was not homeless," Jay continued. "I don't know if I'd say advocate but he had a big heart for the homeless. People would donate him bicycle parts and he would build bicycles and give it to the homeless."

Police told 9NEWS on Thursday that the cases are still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Until that happens, Jeremy's family will vow to keep his memory alive.

"I’d like him to be remembered as a big-hearted soul that loved to make people laugh," his father added. "Hopefully he’s in a better place than we are."

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the crimes is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

