DENVER — A 27-year-old white supremacist has been arrested in a plot to blow up the Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo, according to federal court documents made public on Monday.

Richard Holzer was arrested on Friday after he admitted to federal investigators – who were acting as co-conspirators – that he was planning to blow up the synagogue with pipe bombs and dynamite, an affidavit to support a criminal complaint in the case says.

Undercover agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) first contacted Holzer on Sept. 28 through one of his Facebook accounts, where he was known to "promote white supremacy ideology and acts of violence," the affidavit says.

An FBI agent posed as a white female supporter of the white supremacy ideology and told Holzer that Facebook suggested they be friends, the affidavit says. Shortly after that, Holzer sent pictures of himself wearing clothing with symbols and phrases associated with white supremacy, according to the affidavit. Holzer told the agent that he lives in Colorado, used to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and is now a skinhead, according to the affidavit.

Throughout the affidavit, Holzer referred to the planned attack on Temple Emanuel as “my mountain” and to the Jews and the synagogue as a “cancer to the community,” the affidavit says. He also said he wanted to "vandalize the place beyond repair," and ideally force the city to tear the building down, according to the affidavit.

On Oct. 19, Holzer sent a video to an undercover investigator of himself walking around the exterior of Temple Emanuel and commenting on various features of the building, the affidavit says. Later that same day in a phone call, he told an FBI agent that he wanted to put the synagogue on the ground and demolish it, saying it would be "phase two," and that "phase 3 would be outside of Pueblo and bigger and better," according to the affidavit.

Holzer was taken into custody on Nov. 1, the same day as the planned attack on the Pueblo synagogue. He's due to make his first court appearance on Monday.

According to the document, Holzer's "actions meet the definition of domestic terrorism."

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney General plan to hold a news conference on the case Monday at 2:30 p.m. 9NEWS will stream the conference online.

