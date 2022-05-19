Former CU football player takes plea deal in assault case

Former offensive lineman Carson Lee pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of second-degree assault.

BOULDER, Colo. — A former University of Colorado football player has pleaded guilty after being accused of repeatedly punching a man at a party last year.

Carson Lee, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of second-degree assault. A charge of third-degree assault was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Lee was sentenced to 30 days in jail, along with 60 hours of community service. He was also given a deferred sentence of 30 months in custody, which he would only serve if he does not comply with the terms of his probation.

The assault happened early in the morning of Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, Lee was accused of repeatedly punching a man who had helped a woman Lee knew get home after a party, claiming he had seen the man grope and grab her.

The man was left with a fractured skull and internal brain bleeding, according to police.

Lee was a freshman offensive lineman for the Buffaloes at the time. He announced last month that he would enter the transfer portal, meaning he intends to go to another university.

