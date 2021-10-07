CU football player arrested on assault charges

Carson Lee, 19, is accused of punching a man after a party Sunday.

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado football player faces assault charges after an incident early Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Carson Lee is accused of repeatedly punching a man who had helped a woman Lee knew get home after a party, claiming he had seen the man grope and grab her. The man was left with a fractured skull and internal brain bleeding, according to police.

A CU Boulder spokesperson provided the following statement in response to Lee's arrest:

“We are aware of the arrest of one of our student-athletes over the weekend, and we take such allegations seriously. We hold all of our student-athletes to high standards of conduct, and we will address follow-up steps related to the matter as more details become clear. Athletics has also referred the matter to the university’s student conduct office for review.”

Lee is an offensive lineman for the Buffaloes. He went to Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, according to the Buffs' website.

He is due in court on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing, according to online records.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.