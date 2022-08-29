Retired police officer convicted of unlawful sexual contact on 2 women

A jury found Wayne Darrell Nelson guilty of three misdemeanor counts and acquitted him on charges related to a third woman.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A former police officer was found guilty Monday on three misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact for sexual assaults on two women, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Wayne Darrell Nelson, 69, was acquitted of sexual assault against a third woman. The assaults happened between April 2018 and December 2020.

He was scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 28.

Nelson was originally charged in June 2021 with seven counts related to the sex assaults in Arvada. The three women were tenants and roommates of Nelson, the District Attorney's Office said.

The victims told detectives that they were scared to report Nelson's conduct because he was a retired law-enforcement officer.

Nelson worked for the Westminster Police Department before being hired as an investigator for the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office in 2008. The District Attorney's Office said Nelson resigned in 2014.

The investigation also showed that Nelson taught concealed carry weapons classes and women’s self-defense classes at the time of his arrest.

