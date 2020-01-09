Former UFC fighter gets probation in child sexual exploitation case

Abel Trujillo was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge for inappropriate messages sent to a minor.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Ultimate Fighting Competition (UFC) fighter was sentenced Monday to two years of probation in a child sexual exploitation case, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Abel Trujillo was arrested in July 2019 in connection to inappropriate messages sent though social media to a minor.

Trujillo pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of promoting obscenity. Three other charges, all felonies, were dismissed, according to court records.

In October 2018, Castle Rock Police said they were notified that the victim received inappropriate messages through social media from a man who was later identified as Trujillo, according to the affidavit.

The girl first had contact with Trujillo in March 2018 when she received a friend request from him on Instagram, the affidavit states. She did not know Trujillo but told police she accepted the request "because Abel is a celebrity," according to the affidavit.

Not long after she accepted his friend request, she began receiving direct messages and "became uncomfortable with what was being discussed," the affidavit says. Abel also sent her nude photographs, according to the document.

She deleted the photos and messages between her and Abel and blocked him on all her social media accounts, the affidavit says. There was no contact between the two for several months, according to the document.

In October 2018, she received another message from Abel, the affidavit says. The victim said she "cleared" her social media accounts and thinks that might have lifted the block she put on Abel, according to the affidavit.

Investigators used Trujillo's social media accounts to track him down. Although no photos of his face were sent to the victim, investigators determined "the body style, tattoos and skin tone" were consistent with Trujillo, the affidavit says.

In February 2019, a search warrant was granted for his phone and "dozens of photos of nude young women were located," the affidavit says. At the time the affidavit was written in October, it states "the ages of those females cannot be determined."

When contacted by police, Trujillo eventually acknowledged that "he has had multiple conversations with females under the age of 18" and admitted to sending nude photos, according to the affidavit.

This story contains previous reporting by 9NEWS reporters Janet Oravetz and Wilson Beese.