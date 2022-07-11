Fuel theft spills 200 gallons of diesel into Bear Creek

Lakewood Police were investigating the spill just east of Bear Creek Lake Park.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — About 200 gallons of diesel spilled into Bear Creek on Monday from hole drilled into fuel tank of a semi truck, according to police.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) got a call about 6:42 a.m. of a fuel spill near the intersection of West Dartmouth Place and West Dartmouth Avenue. That's between South Kipling Parkway and Bear Creek Lake Park.

A hole was drilled into the fuel tank of a semi parking in the area in an apparent fuel theft, police said.

It was believed that about 200 gallons of diesel had spilled from the semi and into drainage areas that lead into Bear Creek. Mitigation efforts were underway, police said.

There was no suspect information, LPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call dispatch at 303-480-7300 and reference LPD case LK22-021086.

