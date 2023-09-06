Gilpin County sheriff's deputy charged with official misconduct

Deputy Filip Perry is being investigated for using too much force and bragging about it in texts. It's unclear if the charge is connected to that investigation.

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Gilpin County Sheriff’s Deputy Filip Perry is facing a criminal charge of second-degree official misconduct, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Jacki Kelley confirmed they issued the summons on Monday, but would not go into more details on the charge.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a citizen’s “criminal allegations” against Perry since July 25, when the citizen reported them, according to a statement from the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) requested assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) to investigate these allegations,” Gilpin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cherokee Blake wrote in a statement. “They agreed and started an independent investigation. GCSO maintained contact and cooperated with JCSO’s investigation.”

Perry has been suspended since June, when GCSO began investigating Perry for “misconduct” related to allegedly slamming a man into his car during a traffic stop. It's unclear whether the criminal charge is connected to that investigation.

9NEWS obtained evidence that Perry bragged about slamming the man. Perry allegedly texted a violent clip from his body camera footage to an acquaintance outside of law enforcement hours after the arrest.

“Even if I had no bills I’d do it for free,” Perry wrote. “I’m a big, tough, lawman.”

Perry did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

