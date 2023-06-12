Greeley Police officers shoot, kill man who barricaded himself in garage and fired at them, authorities say

The 35-year-old man was killed after a five-hour barricade situation on Monday morning.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police officers shot and killed a 35-year-old man who fired shots at them during a barricade situation Monday morning, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. to a report of shots fired at 603 46th Ave. Court in Greeley, CIRT said in a news release. Officers saw a hole in the wall of a shared duplex and heard another gunshot.

The officers surrounded the other residence in the same duplex and tried to get the man to come out, but instead the man barricaded himself in an attached garage, CIRT said.

Greeley SWAT responded to the scene. The man fired at officers from the garage. Greeley Officers attempted to apprehend the man with less-lethal munition and irritants, according to CIRT.

About 9:30 a.m., Greeley Police officers "returned fire, fatally wounding the 35-year-old suspect," CIRT says in the release.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will identify the man after notification of next of kin.

The 19th Judicial CIRT will conduct the investigation into the officer shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Deputy Mathew Rosten with the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-400-2854.

