GREELEY — The man accused of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters over the summer will be in court next week.

Chris Watts will appear at the Weld District Court for a status hearing on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Chris Watts, 33, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in wake of the deaths of his wife Shanann Watts, 34, and daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, He is also charged with tampering with a dead body and unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

According to the arrest affidavit, Chris Watts confessed to police that he killed his wife on Aug. 13 – but only after he saw her strangle their two young daughters.

The bodies of Bella and Celeste Watts were found in oil wells owned by Chris Watts’ former employee, Anadarko, and Shanann Watts was found nearby. The day before he was arrested, Chris Watts appeared on 9NEWS and begged for his wife and daughters’ safe return.

