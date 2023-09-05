Sheriff's office asks for tips after man found dead on trail

Jamie Singleton, 40, was found in the area of South Quebec Street and East Iliff Avenue in July.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for tips after a man was found dead in July along the Highline Canal Trail.

Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a man on the trail about 5:30 a.m. on July 11. When deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrived, they found a man's body about 50 yards from South Quebec Street on the trail.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office released a bulletin through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers asking for the public's help to solve the case. It said that Singleton, whose nickname was "Ears", was taken too soon and that his family deserves answers.

According to the coroner's office, Singleton died from multiple gunshot wounds.

ACSO is asking anyone who may have information about the homicide or may have seen anything in the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Quebec Street late on July 10 or early on the 11 to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line 720-874-8477 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

