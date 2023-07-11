Man's body found on Highline Canal Trail

The victim was found in the area of South Quebec Street and East Iliff Avenue early Tuesday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Arapahoe County after a man's body was found Tuesday morning along the Highline Canal Trail on South Quebec Street near East Iliff Avenue.

Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a man on the trail about 5:30 a.m. When deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrived, they found a man's body about 50 yards from South Quebec Street on the trail.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, but no information was provided about how he died. The Arapahoe County coroner's office will release the victim's name at a later time once his next of kin have been notified.

ACSO is asking anyone who may have information about the homicide or may have seen anything in the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Quebec Street in the last 24 hours to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line 720-874-8477 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

