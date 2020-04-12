x
Man arrested after hotel guest stabbed

The incident happened at the Baymont Inn Thursday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Kurt Graham

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man faces charges after a Fort Collins hotel guest was stabbed in the chest, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday a clerk at the Baymont Inn at 3808 East Mulberry St. reported that a guest came into the with a chest wound and said he had been stabbed.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment, according to LCSO. He is expected to recover.

Deputies arrived at the hotel but couldn't immediately locate the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Kurt Graham. They said he and the victim are known to each other.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and deputies began looking for him. Around 9 p.m. officers with Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) were dispatched to the Walmart at 1250 East Magnolia St. on a report of a man trying to open car doors in the parking lot. 

Officers located the man, and he was identified as Graham. LCSO said. FCPS arrested Graham and he was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • First-degree assault
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call LCSO Investigator Steve Gates at 970-498-5169 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

