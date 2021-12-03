Reward increased to help find who killed man in west Denver

Jacob Brady was shot and killed on Friday, Nov. 26 in the Barnum West neighborhood.

DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has made a sizable increase to a reward to help find who killed a man in west Denver on Friday, Nov. 26.

Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $15,000 to find Jacob Brady's killer. Brady's family and friends created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to increase the reward.

Brady, 28, was shot and killed at a home in the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). That's about nine blocks east of Sheridan Boulevard in the Barnum West neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

