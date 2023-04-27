Suspect charged after shooting woman in the face, stealing her car

Matthew Lowderback, 34, is suspected of shooting a woman in the chin, stealing her Jaguar and pointing his gun at officers in a separate incident in a JeffCo park.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 34-year-old man is charged with 12 counts including menacing, robbery and assault for shooting a woman in the chin and stealing her car and then pointing his gun at officers as they pursued him through a public park.

Matthew Erik Lowderback, 34, is suspected of crimes that happened over two days in the Lakewood, Denver and Littleton area.

Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said officers responded to a 911 call on April 9 at 10 p.m. to 1615 Pierson St. in reference to a shooting. Witnesses said they heard a male and female arguing, followed by a single gunshot.

Witnesses said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. They said the woman was with a man, who told them they didn't need help. The man said he was taking the woman to the hospital and drove off in a black Jaguar SUV, said witnesses.

Officers spotted and tried to stop a Jaguar matching the description of the SUV. Police stopped the pursuit after the SUV reached speeds over 110 miles per hour and officers determined it unsafe and a danger to the public.

The woman who was shot was later found outside an ambulance bay at St. Luke's Presbyterian Medical Center in Denver. She was transferred to Denver Health where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the chin.

An investigation later revealed the Jaguar belonged to the woman who was shot and that the male suspect, Lowderback, stole the SUV after leaving the woman at the hospital.

In a separate incident on April 10, the Denver Police responded to a disturbance involving Lowderback, who was the passenger in a car and armed with a gun.

Officers stopped the car at South Lowell Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue and Lowderback ran into Clement Park with the gun.

Officers fired at Lowderback who continued to run through the public park. Police said Lowderback pointed his gun at officers chasing him and they fired at him again. They took him into custody when he fell and he was taken to Littleton Hospital for treatment.

After his release from the hospital, Lowderback was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. He is on a $1 million cash-only bond.

He is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree, two counts of robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree, vehicular eluding, three counts of menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two counts of crime of violence.

These charges are in addition to previous charges for second-degree assault and strangulation out of Weld County.

Lowderback is set to appear in court Friday at 10 a.m.