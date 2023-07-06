Drugs with street value of more than $5 million seized in JeffCo

A total of 16 people were indicted. They're accused of buying drugs from a Mexican cartel and then selling them in the metro area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — After a months-long investigation, 16 people were indicted on 116 felony charges and $5 million worth of drugs were seized, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

The nine-month long investigation began as a drug distribution case involving methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Drugs, cash and weapons were seized as part of the investigation. Items seized include:

More than 400 pounds of methamphetamine.

325,000 pills containing fentanyl.

Three kilograms of cocaine.

One pound of heroin.

Fentanyl powder, which could equate to over 350,000 lethal fentanyl doses.

Seventeen firearms were also seized, many of which had been reported stolen.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $5 million.

The case was presented to a grand jury by the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the grand jury returned indictments against all 16 people.

The charges against them include:

Unlawful distribution or sale of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession with intent to sell or distribute a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Criminal attempt second-degree kidnapping

Criminal attempt aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Leaving the scene of an accident

First-degree criminal trespass

Obstructing a peace officer

According to the indictments, members of the drug trafficking organization would buy narcotics from a Mexican drug cartel before selling them in Jefferson County— and across the Denver metro area.

Ten of the 16 people are currently in custody, according to the sheriff's office.