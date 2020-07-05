Man nearly hits trooper, dies after crashing into golf course lake

Crews found the man's body Thursday morning after a stolen car crashed into a golf course lake late Wednesday night.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol (CSP), around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, crews were notified of a vehicle theft involving a 2020 Toyota pickup truck. CSP was assisting Jefferson County Sheriff's Office when the suspect sped off, nearly hitting a state trooper.

The suspect crashed into a nearby lake on a golf course near Ken Caryl Avenue and South Alkire Street, according to Trooper Lewis.

Trooper Lewis told 9NEWS that the driver was not initially located after the crash due to a lack of light and murky conditions in the lake.

Dive crews waited until daylight to locate and recover the man and truck from the lake. CSP said they knew roughly where the vehicle was through information provided by OnStar.