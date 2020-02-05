Carjacking suspects on the loose after police chase

The pursuit began in Lafayette and ended on I-25 near Erie. The vehicle was last seen in the Greeley area.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help finding two carjacking and robbery suspects they say eluded law enforcement officers after a chase.

According to a release from BCSO, deputies learned of an armed robbery and carjacking that had happened in the area of Panorama Point, a scenic overlook in the area of 1000 Flagstaff Road west of Boulder, at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The male and female victims reported that two white or Hispanic males, possibly 18 to 20 years old, had approached them while they were near their parked vehicle. The release said one of the males displayed a handgun and demanded the victims' phones, wallets and vehicle.

The suspects took off in the victims' dark gray 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV (similar vehicle pictured below), firing off several rounds from their handgun in an unknown direction, the release said. The victims were not hurt.

The release said several hours later, a witness found the license plates from the stolen Lexus in Lafayette in the area of Centaur Village Drive and South Boulder Road and turned them in to Lafayette police.

At around 1:50 p.m., a citizen called Boulder County Communications to report that a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the stolen Lexus, with no plates and occupied by two males, was in the area of Centaur Circle in Lafayette, according to the release.

Lafayette police and Boulder County deputies responded and tried to conduct a traffic stop, the release said, but the suspects swerved around a patrol car and fled to South Boulder Road, then to Highway 287.

The release said deputies and officers pursued the vehicle through Lafayette and Erie and then onto southbound Interstate 25. It exited at E-470 and looped back around to I-25 northbound via York Street and Highway 7. The Colorado State Patrol joined in the pursuit, which ended in the area of the Erie Parkway exit as the suspects continued northbound on I-25. A spokesperson for BCSO said speeds reached at least 100 miles per hour.

A "be on the lookout" request was sent to area law enforcement agencies, the release said, and the suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Highway 34 into Greeley.

BCSO is asking anyone with information related to the identity of the suspects to call them at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.